An employee of Xinjiang Xiangsheng New Material Technology Co works on a titanium alloy production line on Monday. As of March 18, 99.3 percent of large-scale enterprises in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had resumed production. With industrial production bucking the trend of decline amid the COVID-19 epidemic, Xinjiang's economy shrank only 0.2 percent in the first quarter, compared with a national contraction of 6.8 percent. Photo: cnsphoto