US presidential election threatens public health: Global Times editorial

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT
The White House is considering phasing out its coronavirus task force as the Trump administration encouraged states to reopen their economies. During a Tuesday interview with ABC News, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that "there'll be more death" in the push to reopen the country's economy, but "we have to get our country back."
The upcoming presidential election is prompting the Trump government to take radical internal and external policies. The White House is unable, and has actually given up efforts, to bring the coronavirus epidemic under control. It believes the positive results that a recovering economy and economic figures will have on winning votes far outweigh the negative impact more deaths will bring.
Tens of thousands of Americans are infected and about 1,000 die every day. Trump's campaign team is taking advantage of the US society's established endurance to this situation and plans to let it continue. They are betting that the more serious death peak will appear only after election day on November 3. In that case, there will be no fatal political impact on them no matter how many people die.
In addition, they are gambling. They think history will forgive their wrongdoings, and as resuming economy can keep the US strong, they won't be blamed for the deaths of the vulnerable groups in the long run. Therefore, they have nothing to fear. US-style democracy hasn't stopped their cruelty, but indulged in it.
Washington is playing the card of "holding China accountable" on the international stage. It is doing its utmost to incite the resentment of Americans toward China. In addition to spreading rumors that the coronavirus was created in a laboratory in Wuhan, which scientists around the world reject, the Trump administration has also called on and threatened US allies to lambast China. In order to win reelection, the Trump team has undermined global solidarity and cooperation to fight the pandemic, attacked WHO which fairly evaluates China's anti-epidemic efforts, and aggravated tensions between major powers. They are bringing uncertainties to international relations not seen since the end of the Cold War.
The presidential election is an important step of Western democracy, but it is having a devastating effect. It is threatening the lives of a large number of Americans as well as world stability and peace. It is no longer a process that respects the people's will, but has become a malicious manipulation of public opinion. The US has been kidnapped by the interests of the elites of the Republican party, and the well-being of people all over the world has also been sacrificed. This is really a great tragedy.
How could it be the original purpose of democracy? This is the shameless betrayal of democracy. Historically, there have been many examples of evil in the name of democracy. Surprisingly, American democracy is degenerating to such a degree that it allows a government that seeks re-election to openly stand against the basic morality of human society.
The US election
has torn society apart. Is there any consensus in the US now? Can the Democratic party's call to hold the president accountable be viewed as a move out of justice? Even the Chinese people know that if a health official from a US state reveals the loopholes of his government in the epidemic fight, it is better to check if that is a Democratic state.
To prevent more deaths is the first call of humanitarianism and the greatest morality. But not in the US. There have been more than 70,000 deaths in the US, a result of the US government's failure to fight the virus. However, such common sense has been shaken in the US. It is a pity that US elections
messed up political forces at this unusual historic moment and tragically damaged social values.