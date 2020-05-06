Trump’s green card suspension, tightened policies have ‘little effect’ on Chinese in US

Photo: AFP

Li was initially stunned for a moment when he saw the news that the Trump administration had suspended the approval of some green cards (permanent residence cards) for at least 60 days amid the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Only seconds later, Li settled back into concentration on his work as if he hadn't seen the explosive news.Li, a 34-year-old programmer working in a Midwestern state in the US, has been waiting for months after submitting his green card application to his employer in late 2019.The suspension of green card applications implies that Li, as well as other Chinese employees seeking permanent residence in the US, will have to wait for a longer time.Nonetheless, some of the Chinese green-card seekers including Li reached by the Global Times said that the suspension, as well as Trump's increasingly tightened immigration policies in recent years, has not changed their mind."I won't give up anyway," Li told the Global Times. "I will try as much as I can to get it (green card) before my H1B visa expires next year."Trump announced a ban on applications for employment-based green cards on April 22 to protect American workers' jobs amid the pandemic.Critics have accused Trump of utilizing the virus outbreak as an excuse for his notorious hardline immigration policies.Although superficially sounding bad, the 60-day suspension and Trump's hostile attitude toward immigration and foreign employees are no more than a "paper tiger" and won't largely affect Chinese employees and students in the US, some said."Trump wants companies to recruit more Americans, but he hasn't put any supporting measures into practice," said Bruce Zhang, CEO of US-targeted career consulting agent Wall Street Tequila (WST Career).Zhang stated that none of his clients - most of whom are Chinese graduates seeking jobs in the US - have said they will give up or postpone their plans to stay in the US because of the 60-day suspension.And Trump's tightened immigration and work visa policies are being resisted by some consortiums in engineering and business fields, Zhang said."Foreign, especially Asian employees are indispensable for the two industries," Zhang told the Global Times. "Any big changes of policies may bring a devastating blow to the US employment market."Lily Xing, an economics and mathematics sophomore at a leading liberal arts college in Massachusetts, decided to apply for a job and then a green card after graduation.She told the Global Times that the suspension of green card approval won't change the decision for her or the Chinese people she knows in the US about trying to stay in the country."At first the suspension made me a bit concerned, wondering how Trump came up with this idea to blame immigrants (for the spread of coronavirus)," Xing said."But a suspension is quite different from totally banning immigrants," she added. "There's no need to be overly anxious about it."Statistics show that the US government has been approving fewer green card applications from Chinese people since Trump took office in 2016.It issued a total of 65,214 green cards to Chinese mainland citizens in the fiscal year of 2018, an 8.9 percent drop from 2017 and a 20.2 percent drop from 2016, according to the website of the US homeland security department.But facing the risk of his green card application being denied, Li said he hasn't planned to go back to China instead, as the Chinese job market for programmers is overly competitive for him."I'm afraid I would soon be eliminated by my domestic peers if I worked in the IT industry in China," he said.Xing also said it is easier for her to get a job in the US than in China."Lacking an understanding of the US' liberal arts colleges, many Chinese employers tend to skip candidates graduating from these colleges," Xing said, adding that she hasn't seen the names of any liberal arts colleges on the target school lists of Chinese finance firms.Many foreign graduates who look for a job in the US are attracted by the relatively high salaries for engineering and business careers there, WST Career's Zhang said."At Google, a newbie software engineer can get an annual salary of $180,000-$200,000 in the California office, double that of the same position in Europe," he said.Nonetheless, even though the job market is attractive, the overwhelming majority of Chinese graduates choose to work in the US for only two or three years and leave the country thereafter, Zhang said."They care little about the green card policies," he added.