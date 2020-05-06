Garlic price in China plummets 50% due to supply glut

File Photo: Ecns Photos

Chinese garlic producers are flooding the market with ever cheaper prices for garlic, as new harvests arrive en masse, the Global Times has learned.The wholesale prices of both old harvest and fresh garlic have plummeted by about 50 percent in the domestic market because of a garlic glut in recent days, insiders said.Sources told the Global Times that in the next few months, the price of garlic will drop further, which is likely to impact garlic farmers’ annual income.The wholesale price of old harvest garlic in the Chinese market has dropped by about 50 percent to 3.5 yuan ($0.49) per kilogram, compared to a month earlier, an industry insider who asked not to be identified at Jining Greenstream Fruits and Vegetables Co in Jining, East China’s Shandong Province told the Global Times on Wednesday.The wholesale price of fresh garlic has also tumbled by about 50 percent to 1.4 yuan per kilogram, compared to ten days ago, the insider said.The insider explained that the garlic glut is happening because old harvest garlic, which was harvested in 2019, has a higher inventory level at present, compared to a year earlier. And fresh garlic began flowing into the market in April.Ma Wenfeng, a veteran analyst at consultancy cnagri.com, told the Global Times on Wednesday that COVID-19 has had a negative effect on the global garlic trade. To some extent, the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted Chinese garlic exports as many countries took lockdown measures to prevent and control the virus.The Global Times learned from sources that China is the largest garlic supplier in the world, and 40 percent of the garlic yield is usually exported to overseas markets annually.Zhang Chunjian, a director at Jinan Wanxin Foods Co, in Jinan, East China’s Shandong Province told the Global Times on Wednesday that the export price of garlic also fell by 50 percent due to high levels of inventory, similar to the domestic market.“Apart from price declines, we are seeing labor shortages, with local workers returning home in a bid to grow crops like cotton and pepper in the busy farming season,” Zhang said.Zhang added that the company he works at has cut the number of small packs of garlic and is focusing on processing big packs of garlic to deal with the problem of labor shortages.The anonymous insider expected that in 2020, with the garlic planting area increasing by as much as 15 percent year-on-year, its output could increase by 10 percent year-on-year, weighing further on prices.