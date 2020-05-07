China's Heilongjiang classified as COVID-19 low-risk area

People take a walk at Xiangjiang park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 7, 2020. China's Heilongjiang Province has been classified as a low-risk region. The provincial COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters adjusted the epidemic risk level in Linkou County from medium to low level on Thursday. So far, all 125 cities and counties in Heilongjiang are classified as low-risk areas.Photo:Xinhua
