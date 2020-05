An airplane carrying medical supplies donated by China to Uzbekistan arrives at an airport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, March 30, 2020. China donated protective medical supplies to Uzbekistan to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. The medical supplies include surgical gloves, infrared thermometers, medical goggles and fast test kits. (Chinese Embassy in Uzbekistan/Handout via Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged countries around the world to replace their differences with solidarity, eliminate prejudice with reason, and foster great synergy against the COVID-19 pandemic.He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.