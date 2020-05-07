Bus employee punished after abuse video goes viral

Photo: Screenshot of Weibo video

A bus employee in Northeast China's Jilin Province was punished on Thursday for abusing a retired, disabled soldier and refusing to give him a 50 percent discount on his ticket in accordance with Chinese laws.A video recently went viral depicting the former soldier, surnamed He, giving the bus employee his credentials as a disabled soldier so he could receive a discounted bus ticket. The employee informs He that he isn't eligible and can be heard saying, "If you can't afford to live, then you can go to hell."He retired in 1988 due to a disability. According to China's military personnel regulations, disabled soldiers are eligible for a 50 percent discount on public transportation.Local transportation officials said on Thursday the bus company has been punished and instructed to educate and discipline the employee from the video. The company was also ordered to give He a formal apology.