Son buries elderly mother alive over bowel control issues

Photo: Screenshot of Pear Video

A 79-year-old mother in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province whose son buried her alive in a graveyard is in stable condition. The woman's son admitted to the police that he was trying to escape from the pressures of taking care of his mother as she wasn't able to take care of herself.Police in Jingbian county said as the mother suffers from paralysis and fecal incontinence which caused her home to stink and her son to abandon her.The son told police he regretted his decision.The mother told the Beijing News she was afraid her son would be thrown in jail as he remains in police custody on attempted murder charges.According to one prosecutor working on the case, the procuratorate is aware of the case and has been involved with it prior to the police notification.The procuratorate has communicated with relevant public security officials about the case and evidence collection.