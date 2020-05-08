Hospital director removed for laying off COVID-19 medical personnel

Medics from Northwest China's Shaanxi Province flash the victory gesture before their departure in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 17, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

A hospital director in Xianyang, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has been fired after laying off over 40 medical personnel who had treated COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.Xianyang health officials said they had asked the hospital, the Xianyang Maternal and Child Health Hospital, to reverse the layoffs and remove the hospital director, Wang Meiling.Officials also said the hospital had violated labor and contract law procedures on how to handle laid-off employees.The moves followed online outcry over the layoffs. Most of the employees were temporary, and some were even pregnant.