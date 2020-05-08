Public library in Beijing's sub-city center reopens

Source:China News Service Published: 2020/5/8 14:30:26

Residents are seen reading at a public library in Tongzhou district, Beijing municipality on May 7, 2020. The library reopens on Thursday after a shutdown to curb the coronavirus spread. Online reservation is required to visit the library, which accepts 120 visitors each day. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)


 

Residents are seen reading at a public library in Tongzhou district, Beijing municipality on May 7, 2020. The library reopens on Thursday after a shutdown to curb the coronavirus spread. Online reservation is required to visit the library, which accepts 120 visitors each day. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)


 

Residents are seen reading at a public library in Tongzhou district, Beijing municipality on May 7, 2020. The library reopens on Thursday after a shutdown to curb the coronavirus spread. Online reservation is required to visit the library, which accepts 120 visitors each day. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)


 

Residents are seen reading at a public library in Tongzhou district, Beijing municipality on May 7, 2020. The library reopens on Thursday after a shutdown to curb the coronavirus spread. Online reservation is required to visit the library, which accepts 120 visitors each day. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus