Public library in Beijing's sub-city center reopens

Residents are seen reading at a public library in Tongzhou district, Beijing municipality on May 7, 2020. The library reopens on Thursday after a shutdown to curb the coronavirus spread. Online reservation is required to visit the library, which accepts 120 visitors each day. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)

