Buddha Jayanti festival celebrated in Nepal

A devotee lights the oil lamp to mark the Buddha Jayanti festival at Boudha area in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 7, 2020. The Buddha Jayanti festival is celebrated as a holy day by Buddhists in many Asian countries to mark the birth, enlightenment and nirvana of Gautam Buddha on the day of the full moon in May. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

The multiple-exposure photo taken on May 7, 2020 shows a full moon and the Boudhanath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site, at Boudha area in Kathmandu, Nepal. The Buddha Jayanti festival is celebrated as a holy day by Buddhists in many Asian countries to mark the birth, enlightenment and nirvana of Gautam Buddha on the day of the full moon in May. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

The Boudhanath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site, is reflected in a puddle at Boudha area in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 7, 2020. The Buddha Jayanti festival is celebrated as a holy day by Buddhists in many Asian countries to mark the birth, enlightenment and nirvana of Gautam Buddha on the day of the full moon in May. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

