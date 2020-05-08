Shanghai Disneyland tickets sell out in minutes

View of Shanghai Disneyland on Wednesday. It announced on the same day that it would reopen to the public on May 11, 2020, becoming the only Disneyland in the world to resume operation. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Tickets to Shanghai Disneyland's re-opening after being closed for 107 days, sold out online in three minutes.The first ticket purchase was made 2 seconds after they went on sale at 8 am on Friday. Tickets to the theme park's May 11th reopening and the following Saturday, sold out within 3 minutes. Tickets for the following Monday sold out within an hour, according to Alibaba's travel arm Fliggy.Shanghai Disneyland will be the world's first Disneyland to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.Within hours of the announcement, the search volume for tickets and vacation packages increased more than 500 percent, according to travel platform Trip.com Group, adding the tickets in the first hour sold out more than 1,000 after ticket purchase went on sale at 8 am on Friday.Staff will be required to wear masks during their shift, all park vehicles will be regularly disinfected and visitor line up areas has been marked with designated social distances. The number of people allowed to visit the park has not been reduced, but there will be no on-site ticket sales.The standard price of Disneyland from Monday to Friday is 399 yuan, and the price for weekend is 499 yuan ($56). To better vow customers, the Disneyland also launched a half-day, weekday ticket costing 249 yuan.Fliggy data shows that bookings at neighboring hotels have increased 25 percent since Wednesday.Of the five other Disney theme parks in the world, only Disneyland in Tokyo, Japan has set a preliminary date for reopening.