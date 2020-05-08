Medical supply factories speed up production to meet demands in COVID-19 fight

A worker checks the quality of lenses of medical protective goggles at a factory of a company in Helong, Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Epidemic prevention materials production companies in Helong, Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture of northeast China's Jilin Province have been producing medical supplies at full capacity to meet domestic and foreign demands during the fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Workers produce medical protective goggles at a factory of a company in Helong, Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A worker produces medical protective goggles at a factory of a company in Helong, Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A worker checks the quality of lenses of medical protective goggles at a factory of a company in Helong, Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Workers produce medical protective goggles at a factory of a company in Helong, Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)