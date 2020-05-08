In pics: bee eaters in Haikou, Hainan

Blue-tailed bee eaters are seen in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 7, 2020. Every year from spring to summer, bee eaters usually come to a fixed site for reproduction. Local authorities of Haikou has made full preparations for bee eaters to build a better habitat during their breeding season. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

