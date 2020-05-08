Medical experts from PLA provide training to Myanmar's military medical staff in Yangon

A Chinese military medical expert demonstrates how to take off protective gloves at a hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2020. Medical experts from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Thursday provided necessary training to Myanmar's military medical staff who will be assigned to work at a COVID-19 treatment center soon. (Xinhua/U Aung)

A Chinese military medical expert demonstrates how to take off goggles at a hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2020. Medical experts from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Thursday provided necessary training to Myanmar's military medical staff who will be assigned to work at a COVID-19 treatment center soon. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Chinese military medical experts demonstrate how to disinfect before taking off protective suit at a hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2020. Medical experts from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Thursday provided necessary training to Myanmar's military medical staff who will be assigned to work at a COVID-19 treatment center soon. (Xinhua/U Aung)