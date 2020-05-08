Expanding easy access education for all kids in Beijing

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"Here are three options for us to purchase an apartment to ensure our son goes to a better school district," my wife said after checking up with the new regulations of the Beijing education authorities in recent years. "We must start planning now. We've already started too late," she said uneasily.My wife is a good mother and she wants to give our child the best she can. Well, as our boy has just celebrated his second birthday, there are at least four years before he will start studying at a primary school. But I also have begun worrying about his education.It is quite normal that parents want the best for their kids. But to get access to better schools in Beijing, you have to own a house in certain districts.This has led to the problem of skyrocketing prices of housing in renowned school districts that provide high quality education. And this is why new school-zoning policies were launched a few years ago to cool down the real estate market in hot school districts in Beijing.Actually, I have been wondering for years why parents in Beijing, where their children can get top level resources of primary and secondary education in China, are so worried about which school their kids are enrolled. I hadn't found an answer until I realized that even in Beijing, some schools are providing low quality education.Besides, the better the school students are in, the more resources and better education they can get. Such differences in resources are unthinkable.This may be a reflection of problems in educational fairness, which I suppose to be the essential key to cool the school district fever, especially given my experience over the just-concluded May Day holidays of checking housing prices after rounds of school-zoning reforms.The good-willed new school-zoning policies are actually making parents more anxious as they fear to miss the last windows they can catch to guarantee their kids better enrollment - definite access will be turned into a question of probability access under new regulations; and thus many parents would rather gamble for a win than wait for a foreseeable loss.To cool down school district fever, Beijing education authorities have been striving to optimize allocation of educational resources through school-zoning reforms and the establishment of branches affiliated to schools renowned for high quality education.This won't be an easy task. Many branch schools only bear the name of their main primary and middle school headquarters, which means they don't have faculty as distinguished as that of main ones. Due to concerns over the reputation of the main school and general quality of students enrolled at the branches, some education groups may be reluctant to allocate better faculty at the branch locations.Such a pattern of branch schools won't be able to ease parents' anxiety, at least in a short term. But it is still a good start, although it may take many years. We have see efforts of Beijing authorities to expand the coverage of high quality education in recent years, and I hope one day every kid can enjoy high quality education no matter where they live.The author is a commentator with the Global Times. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn