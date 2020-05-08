Xi chairs symposium with non-CPC members on COVID-19 response

Photo: VCG

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday presided over a symposium to hear comments and suggestions from non-CPC members on COVID-19 prevention and control.Xi delivered a speech at the symposium, which was held by the CPC Central Committee and attended by members of the central committees of non-CPC parties in China, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and persons without party affiliation.Through arduous efforts, decisive results have been secured in the battle to protect the hard-hit Hubei Province and its capital city Wuhan, Xi said, noting that major strategic achievements have been made in stemming the spread of the virus, with positive results in coordinating the epidemic control and economic and social development.Xi demanded no relaxation in epidemic response and further resumption of production, work and schools to ensure a decisive victory in eradicating poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.Li Keqiang, Wang Yang and Wang Huning, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were present at the symposium. Li gave a briefing on COVID-19 prevention and control work.Symposium attendees noted the major strategic achievements in the COVID-19 fight under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core.China has put the domestic epidemic under control and the rising trend of imported COVID-19 cases has waned, while the order of work and life has resumed at a faster pace, they said.This fully demonstrated the political advantage of China's socialist system and showed that China is a major and responsible country, they added.