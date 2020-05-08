Viral reservations, please

Illustrations: Luo Xuan/GT

It always feels good to act at will. But during pandemic times, with the coronavirus not completely rooted out, Chinese people find they have to make early reservations to visit scenic spots or dine out. During the recent May Day holidays, security guards outside the Forbidden City in Beijing "ruthlessly" rejected the entry of visitors who didn't make reservations. Whereas the public has to keep up virus vigilance longer, perhaps this is an opportunity for people to accept "making reservations" as a new normal. For consumers, it is a time-saving move and helps them make rational choices and arrange travel more precisely. For scenic spots, this is an effective means to manage tourists' flow and ensure visitors' safety. It also enables destinations to provide better service to visitors. With smartphones at hand, it simply requires a habitual way of thinking for people to make reservations and travel with safety and security.