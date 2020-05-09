China needs to prepare for continued US provocations: Global Times editorial
Source:Global Times Published: 2020/5/9 7:36:19
The US will continue or make some adjustments to its current China policy after the election, but it is unlikely to completely change. Regardless of whether Trump or Joe Biden is elected, the "hold China accountable" campaign will continue. It has become a way to mobilize the US society in its competition with China.
