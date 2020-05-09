Jerusalem Biblical Zoo reopens to visitor

An Asiatic lioness is seen near her two six-week-old cubs in their enclosure at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo, in Jerusalem on May 7, 2020. The two cubs were born at the zoo six weeks ago during its temporary closure as authorities took restrictive measures in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The zoo has now reopened to visitors. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

