Cuban president grateful for Chinese donation of medical supplies amid COVID-19

A staff member transports medical supplies donated by the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee in Havana, Cuba, May 6, 2020. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has expressed gratitude for the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee's donation of medical supplies amid the Caribbean nation's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic."This is another manifestation of solidarity from China. We thank our friendly Asian nation for their support," Diaz-Canel said on Twitter.Some 60,000 surgical face masks and 6,000 N95 face masks were handed over to Angel Arzuaga, deputy head of International Relations for the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, by Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Chen Xi during a ceremony at the warehouse of Cuban medical supplies distributing company ENSUME on the outskirts of Havana earlier this week.Chen said at the ceremony that more donations from China will continue to arrive on the island throughout the week, adding that solidarity can help address the COVID-19 crisis.Relations between the two parties and the two countries have been further strengthened in the process of jointly combating the pandemic, he said.Arzuaga said China has not only safeguarded the frontline in fighting against the virus, but also shared scientific data on the outbreak with the world. He said this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relationship between the two countries and the bilateral relationship is excellent.Since Cuba confirmed its first three COVID-19 cases on March 11, the Chinese government, companies and social groups have been helping the Caribbean country with medical supplies.As of Friday, Cuba has reported 1,715 COVID-19 cases with 70 deaths.