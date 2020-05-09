Credibility system put into use for better rural governance in Changxing, Zhejiang

A volunteer introduces the credibility points list to villagers in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 8, 2020. A credibility system was put into use at 15 villages of Changxing County for better rural governance in the first quarter of 2020. Villagers can earn credibility points by taking part in public service activities, such as environmental protection and voluntary service etc.; on the contrary, villagers will lose points by inappropriate behavior. Based on the credibility points list released each quarter, villagers with more points will get rewards. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A volunteer sans a QR code to check credibility point list in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 8, 2020. A credibility system was put into use at 15 villages of Changxing County for better rural governance in the first quarter of 2020. Villagers can earn credibility points by taking part in public service activities, such as environmental protection and voluntary service etc.; on the contrary, villagers will lose points by inappropriate behavior. Based on the credibility points list released each quarter, villagers with more points will get rewards. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers exchange rewards by their credibility points at a supermarket in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 8, 2020. A credibility system was put into use at 15 villages of Changxing County for better rural governance in the first quarter of 2020. Villagers can earn credibility points by taking part in public service activities, such as environmental protection and voluntary service etc.; on the contrary, villagers will lose points by inappropriate behavior. Based on the credibility points list released each quarter, villagers with more points will get rewards. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A volunteer delivers rewards to a villager in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 8, 2020. A credibility system was put into use at 15 villages of Changxing County for better rural governance in the first quarter of 2020. Villagers can earn credibility points by taking part in public service activities, such as environmental protection and voluntary service etc.; on the contrary, villagers will lose points by inappropriate behavior. Based on the credibility points list released each quarter, villagers with more points will get rewards. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)