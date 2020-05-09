Kindergarten makes preparations for reopening in Changsha

Teachers rehearse for the reopening of a kindergarten in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 8, 2020. Preparations including disinfection and rehearsal are made for the reopening of kindergartens in Changsha. From May 11 to 15, kindergartens of the city will reopen gradually. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Teachers rehearse for the reopening of a kindergarten in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 8, 2020. Preparations including disinfection and rehearsal are made for the reopening of kindergartens in Changsha. From May 11 to 15, kindergartens of the city will reopen gradually. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Teachers rehearse for the reopening of a kindergarten in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 8, 2020. Preparations including disinfection and rehearsal are made for the reopening of kindergartens in Changsha. From May 11 to 15, kindergartens of the city will reopen gradually. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A staff member disinfects toys at a kindergarten in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 8, 2020. Preparations including disinfection and rehearsal are made for the reopening of kindergartens in Changsha. From May 11 to 15, kindergartens of the city will reopen gradually. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Teachers watch a disinfection training video at a kindergarten in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 8, 2020. Preparations including disinfection and rehearsal are made for the reopening of kindergartens in Changsha. From May 11 to 15, kindergartens of the city will reopen gradually. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Teachers rehearse for the reopening of a kindergarten in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 8, 2020. Preparations including disinfection and rehearsal are made for the reopening of kindergartens in Changsha. From May 11 to 15, kindergartens of the city will reopen gradually. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A staff member disinfects the floor at a kindergarten in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 8, 2020. Preparations including disinfection and rehearsal are made for the reopening of kindergartens in Changsha. From May 11 to 15, kindergartens of the city will reopen gradually. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)