Countries mark 75th anniversary of end of World War II in Europe

People stand on steps in front of a Soviet soldier statue at the Soviet Memorial in Treptower Park in Berlin, capital of Germany, May 8, 2020. People gathered at memorials of World War II in Berlin on Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe Day. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 8, 2020 shows a Soviet tank with flowers at the Soviet War Memorial in the Tiergarten district in Berlin, capital of Germany. People gathered at memorials of World War II in Berlin on Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe Day. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

A woman lays flowers in front of a statue of a Soviet soldier at the Soviet Memorial in Treptower Park in Berlin, capital of Germany, May 8, 2020. People gathered at memorials of World War II in Berlin on Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe Day. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 8, 2020 shows a view of the Soviet Memorial in Treptower Park in Berlin, capital of Germany. People gathered at memorials of World War II in Berlin on Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe Day. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 8, 2020 shows a wreath and flowers by a statue of a Soviet soldier at the Soviet Memorial in Treptower Park in Berlin, capital of Germany. People gathered at memorials of World War II in Berlin on Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe Day. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

A man lays flowers at the Soviet War Memorial in the Tiergarten district in Berlin, capital of Germany, May 8, 2020. People gathered at memorials of World War II in Berlin on Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, known as Victory in Europe Day. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

Soldiers attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe in Prague, the Czech Republic, on May 8, 2020. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Czech President Milos Zeman (1st R) lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe in Prague, the Czech Republic, on May 8, 2020. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A family poses for pictures at a street party to commemorate the 75th anniversary of of the end of World War II in Europe in Manchester, Britain, on May 8, 2020. Britain held events on Friday commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

Sophie (L, Front) and James Hodgson (R, Front) dressed in vintage clothing dance at a street party to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe in Manchester, Britain, on May 8, 2020. Britain held events on Friday commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

A decommissioned American Army truck runs past a street party to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe in Manchester, Britain, on May 8, 2020. Britain held events on Friday commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)