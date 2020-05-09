Participants in the mission of remeasurement of Mount Qomolangma

Mountain guide Migmar Toinzhub from Himalaya Expedition Co. Ltd poses for a photo at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)
Surveyors Zheng Lin (L) and Wu Guangwei pose for a group photo at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Doctor Ngawang Norbu poses for a photo at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)
Thubten, an employee of the Tibet branch of China Mobile, poses for a photo at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)