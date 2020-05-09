Participants in the mission of remeasurement of Mount Qomolangma

Mountain guide Migmar Toinzhub from Himalaya Expedition Co. Ltd poses for a photo at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Participants have been well prepared to ensure the accomplishment of the mission to remeasure the height of Mount Qomolangma.Located at the China-Nepal border, Mount Qomolangma is the world's highest peak, with its north part located in Xigaze, Tibet.Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, Chinese surveyors have conducted six rounds of scaled measurement and scientific research on Mount Qomolangma and released the height of the peak twice in 1975 and 2005, which was 8,848.13 meters and 8,844.43 meters respectively.

Surveyors Zheng Lin (L) and Wu Guangwei pose for a group photo at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Doctor Ngawang Norbu poses for a photo at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Thubten, an employee of the Tibet branch of China Mobile, poses for a photo at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)