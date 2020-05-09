Guides of Mt. Qomolangma set out to transport supplies to a higher camp

Mountain guides transport supplies including oxygen and fuel to a camp at the altitude of 7,028 meters, at Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 8, 2020.(Photo by Lhagba/Xinhua)

Chinese surveyors aiming to remeasure the height of Mount Qomolangma have rested up and prepared equipment at the advance camp at an altitude of 6,500 meters, while mountain guides set out to transport supplies to a camp at the altitude of 7,028 meters.Safety ropes to the peak are expected to be set up, according to the mountain guides.

A mountain guide prepares oxygen to be transported to a camp at the altitude of 7,028 meters, at the advance camp of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 8, 2020. (Photo by Zhaxi Cering/Xinhua)

