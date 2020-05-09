In pics: Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, Hunan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/9 18:49:36

Tourists visit the Ten-Mile Gallery in Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, May 8, 2020. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)


 

A sightseeing train runs at the Ten-Mile Gallery in Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, May 8, 2020. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)


 

Tourists visit the Ten-Mile Gallery in Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, May 8, 2020. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)


 

A sightseeing train runs at the Ten-Mile Gallery in Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, May 8, 2020. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus