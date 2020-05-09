Pilot cadets of PLA Naval Aviation University engage tasks

A JL-10 fighter trainer attached to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off from the runway for a flight training course near the Bohai Bay area in late April, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)

A pilot assigned to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University fires rocket at mock ground target as he navigates his aircraft during a live-fire training course near the Bohai Bay area in late April, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)

A JH-7 fighter bomber attached to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University prepares to taxi down the runway after completing a live-fire training course near the Bohai Bay area in late April, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)

An aircraft hanging with airborne rockets is well prepared for a live-fire training course conducted by a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University near the Bohai Bay area in late April, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)

A ground crew assigned to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University signals a JH-7 fighter bomber to taxi into parking spot after completing a live-fire training course near the Bohai Bay area in late April, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)

A JL-10 fighter trainer aircraft attached to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University taxies on the flightline in preparation to take off for a live-fire flight training course near the Bohai Bay area in late April, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)