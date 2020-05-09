In pics: wild life in Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/9 19:04:37

An alpine chough perches on one of the blue sheep foraging near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on May 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)


 

A flock of blue sheep forage near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on May 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

An alpine chough perches on one of the blue sheep foraging near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on May 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

An alpine chough feeds on a blue sheep foraging near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on May 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus