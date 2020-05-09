Iran exports COVID-19 test kits abroad: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: Xinhua

The Iranian foreign minister said Iran has sent COVID-19 test kits to several countries, state TV reported on Saturday.Mohammad Javad Zarif said that 40,000 "advanced Iran-made test kits" have been exported to Germany, Turkey and other countries.He stressed that all countries should be "together" in the struggle against the pandemic.With over 100,000 confirmed cases and more than 6,500 deaths, Iran is one of the worst-hit countries by the novel coronavirus in the Middle East.