Workers install overhead power lines in Zhen'an, Shaanxi

In this aerial photo taken on May 8, 2020, workers install overhead power lines for an 800KV direct current electricity transmission project linking northwest China's Qinghai Province and central China's Henan Province, in Zhen'an County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

