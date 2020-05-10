In pics: snow-covered fields on Maoyu Mountain in Gansu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/10 8:55:54

Photo taken on May 9, 2020 shows the snow-covered fields on the Maoyu Mountain in Dangchang County of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. A snowfall hit the county on Saturday. (Photo by Liu Hui/Xinhua)


 

