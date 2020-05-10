74 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Cured patients waving goodbye to medical workers before leaving the Leishenshan hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 4, 2020. On Sunday, 17 coronavirus-infected patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital. (Photo by Gao Xiang/Xinhua)

A total of 74 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospitals Saturday after recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Sunday.Altogether 78,120 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Saturday, the commission said in its daily report.As of Saturday, 82,901 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,633 people had died of the disease.