Learning Chinese

vampire吸血鬼(xīxuèɡuǐ)A: There is going to be a new book in the Twilight series."暮光之城"系列要出新书了。(mùɡuānɡ zhīchénɡ xìliè yàochū xīnshū le.)B: Really?真的吗？(zhēn de ma?)A: Yup. I heard it's going to come out around August.是的。听说八月左右出版。(shìde. tīnɡshuō bāyuè zuǒyòu chūbǎn.)B: I really liked this novel when I was young. I've also seen all the movies. Back then, vampires and werewolves were not very familiar legendary images for me.这是我小时候很喜欢的小说。还有电影我也都看了。当时吸血鬼和狼人对我来说还是比较陌生的传奇形象。(zhèshì wǒxiǎoshíhòu hěnxǐhuān de xiǎoshuō. háiyǒu diànyǐnɡ wǒyě dōukàn le. dānɡshí xīxuèɡuǐ hé lánɡrén duìwǒ láishuō háishì bǐjiào mòshēnɡ de chuánqí xínɡxiànɡ.)A: At the time, the comparatively popular US drama Vampire Diaries also came out after the novel.那时比较火的美剧《吸血鬼日记》也是小说出版后才开播的。(nàshí bǐjiào huǒ de měijù xīxuèɡuǐ rìjì yěshì xiǎoshuō chūbǎn hòu cái kāibō de.)B: I'm really looking forward to this new book.好期待这本新书。(hǎoqīdài zhèběn xīnshū.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT