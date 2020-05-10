Learning Chinese

Chat attack
vampire
吸血鬼
(xīxuèɡuǐ)
A: There is going to be a new book in the Twilight series.
"暮光之城"系列要出新书了。
(mùɡuānɡ zhīchénɡ xìliè yàochū xīnshū le.)
B: Really?
真的吗？
(zhēn de ma?)
A: Yup. I heard it's going to come out around August.
是的。听说八月左右出版。
(shìde. tīnɡshuō bāyuè zuǒyòu chūbǎn.)
B: I really liked this novel when I was young. I've also seen all the movies. Back then, vampires and werewolves were not very familiar legendary images for me.
这是我小时候很喜欢的小说。还有电影我也都看了。当时吸血鬼和狼人对我来说还是比较陌生的传奇形象。
(zhèshì wǒxiǎoshíhòu hěnxǐhuān de xiǎoshuō. háiyǒu diànyǐnɡ wǒyě dōukàn le. dānɡshí xīxuèɡuǐ hé lánɡrén duìwǒ láishuō háishì bǐjiào mòshēnɡ de chuánqí xínɡxiànɡ.)
A: At the time, the comparatively popular US drama Vampire Diaries also came out after the novel.
那时比较火的美剧《吸血鬼日记》也是小说出版后才开播的。
(nàshí bǐjiào huǒ de měijù xīxuèɡuǐ rìjì yěshì xiǎoshuō chūbǎn hòu cái kāibō de.)
B: I'm really looking forward to this new book.
好期待这本新书。
(hǎoqīdài zhèběn xīnshū.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT