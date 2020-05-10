RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Your birthday will make for the perfect opportunity to remind those closest to you just how important they are. Speak from the heart and you won't go wrong. Expanding your knowledge about your field will be the best way to propel your career forward. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 7, 18, 19.Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You will need your wits about you, as today's tasks will be particularly daunting. You will be able to increase your focus throughout the rest of the day if you start things off with some quiet reflection. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)If you have a secret that you have been looking to get off your chest, this will be the day to do so. Some people may not be that accepting, but those who truly love you will stand by your side. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)A restless night's sleep may have left you in a strange mood today. Don't just push any negative feelings aside. It could very well be that your subconscious is trying to warn you of some impending peril. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You will be able to ignite your creative passions by trying your hand at a new art project. You don't have to set any goals, just see where your imagination takes you. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Some misfortune may have put you in a sour mood. It may feel that everything is falling apart around you, this slump in your fortunes is only temporary. Better days are ahead, you just have to hold on until then. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)If you want to make your ambitions a reality, be prepared to burn the midnight oil this week. A major financial opportunity will require you carry out some research. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Communication issues are sure to make a difficult time even more trying. While you may think the problem is with the audience, you need to consider the possibility that the fault lies in how you are explaining things. Try to put yourself in the shoes of others. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Although you have quite a bit on your plate today, keep in mind that you are not a machine. If you do not pace yourself appropriately, you will burn out too soon and then nothing will end up getting accomplished. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)If things start to get too intense, don't hesitate to find a quiet place to catch your breath. Once you've regained your footing, you will be ready to take on any and all challenges that come your way. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Make sure you keep an eye on your finances today. Some fluctuations in the market may end up having a bigger impact that you may have thought. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)A major financial issue may cause significant trouble if you don't keep tighter control of your spending habits. If your gut tells you there is a problem, take the time out to investigate even though it may not look all that serious. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Things may run behind schedule today. Do not let these delays frustrate you. If you deal with things calmly, you will be able to keep delays to a minimum. ✭✭✭