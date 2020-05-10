Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Anjou alternative
5 Not exceeding
11 Cry loudly
14 One may get bleeped out
15 Goldberg whose first name sounds like a cheer
16 Multimedia artist Yoko
17 Point of difficulty
19 Unopened
20 Poetry's counterpart
21 No longer in stock
23 Revealing beachwear
25 Ang Lee film featuring a Bengal tiger
26 Many Jeeps, for short
27 Arborist's concern
29 Florist's vessel
30 Get on in years
31 Lisa who sang "Stay (I Missed You)"
32 Cubes in a freezer tray
34 Insurance companies analyze them
38 Take to court
39 Defense grp. since 1949
40 Close out a bar tab
43 Animal that may balance a ball
46 PlayStation maker
47 Walk off with
48 "C'mon, what's the big news?"
51 Mystical glows
52 Can afford to wait
53 Bored with everything
55 Comedian's asset
56 "It was just an innocent question!"
60 Musical DiFranco
61 Geologic layers
62 Strauss of jeans
63 Founding Father Franklin
64 Noted test pilot Chuck
65 Took a gander atDOWN
1 Spam sender
2 Rowing need
3 Break in a trip
4 Makes some butter
5 Hole-punching tools
6 "My country, 'tis of ___ ..."
7 Rapper ___ Def
8 "I made a boo-boo!"
9 Parody
10 This puzzle's is "Let the Games Begin!"
11 "Why you little ..."
12 Outdoes
13 Neckwear for Bill Nye
18 Mire
22 Capital of the First State
23 LAX (but not lax) org.
24 Fit tightly around
25 Israel's northern neighbor
27 Puff of cannabis
28 NFL official
31 Baton Rouge sch.
32 ___-bitty
33 Vocalize like a pigeon
35 Archipelago part
36 Six-pack component
37 Means of entry for an Airbnb guest, perhaps
41 Abbr. before an alias
42 Si, in English
43 Investor Charles
44 Julia's "Seinfeld" role
45 Capital of the Lone Star State
46 Environmentalism's ___ Club
47 Small skirmish
49 Rapper ___ Elliott
50 Go overboard on stage
51 Small battery
53 Storage unit?
54 Person who makes things up
57 Car wash cloth
58 First mother
59 "You ___ what?!"
Solution