Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/5/10 10:23:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Anjou alternative

  5 Not exceeding

 11 Cry loudly

 14 One may get bleeped out

 15 Goldberg whose first name sounds like a cheer

 16 Multimedia artist Yoko

 17 Point of difficulty

 19 Unopened

 20 Poetry's counterpart

 21 No longer in stock

 23 Revealing beachwear

 25 Ang Lee film featuring a Bengal tiger

 26 Many Jeeps, for short

 27 Arborist's concern

 29 Florist's vessel

 30 Get on in years

 31 Lisa who sang "Stay (I Missed You)"

 32 Cubes in a freezer tray

 34 Insurance companies analyze them

 38 Take to court

 39 Defense grp. since 1949

 40 Close out a bar tab

 43 Animal that may balance a ball

 46 PlayStation maker

 47 Walk off with

 48 "C'mon, what's the big news?"

 51 Mystical glows

 52 Can afford to wait

 53 Bored with everything

 55 Comedian's asset

 56 "It was just an innocent question!"

 60 Musical DiFranco

 61 Geologic layers

 62 Strauss of jeans

 63 Founding Father Franklin

 64 Noted test pilot Chuck

 65 Took a gander at

DOWN

  1 Spam sender

  2 Rowing need

  3 Break in a trip

  4 Makes some butter

  5 Hole-punching tools

  6 "My country, 'tis of ___ ..."

  7 Rapper ___ Def

  8 "I made a boo-boo!"

  9 Parody

 10 This puzzle's is "Let the Games Begin!"

 11 "Why you little ..."

 12 Outdoes

 13 Neckwear for Bill Nye

 18 Mire

 22 Capital of the First State

 23 LAX (but not lax) org.

 24 Fit tightly around

 25 Israel's northern neighbor

 27 Puff of cannabis

 28 NFL official

 31 Baton Rouge sch.

 32 ___-bitty

 33 Vocalize like a pigeon

 35 Archipelago part

 36 Six-pack component

 37 Means of entry for an Airbnb guest, perhaps

 41 Abbr. before an alias

 42 Si, in English

 43 Investor Charles

 44 Julia's "Seinfeld" role

 45 Capital of the Lone Star State

 46 Environmentalism's ___ Club

 47 Small skirmish

 49 Rapper ___ Elliott

 50 Go overboard on stage

 51 Small battery

 53 Storage unit?

 54 Person who makes things up

 57 Car wash cloth

 58 First mother

 59 "You ___ what?!"

Solution



 

