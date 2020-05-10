Shulan the only highest response COVID-19 risk city in China

A woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle in the snow in Jilin, Northeast China's Jilin Province. The spring snow surprised local residents while the larger areas of Northeast and North China are experiencing a cold wave. Photo: IC

Shulan in Northeast China's Jilin Province raised its epidemic-response on Sunday to the highest level, making it the only city in China to do so currently, after it reported 11 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases.The city had just upgraded its COVID-19 risk level from low to medium on Saturday after Shulan reported a new local coronavirus case on Thursday, and 18 close contacts were identified and placed under medical observation.The infection chain, which originated from a 45-year-old female who had no recent travel or exposure history, has now spread to her husband, her three sisters and some other family members.The source of infection of the woman remains unknown, local health authority said.In the wake of the infections, the local railway company will halt nearly a dozen train services from Sunday to May 31 in and out of Shulan.Bayin Chaolu, who is the secretary of Jilin Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, said epidemic control and prevention is a serious and complicated matter, and local authorities should never be overly optimistic, war-weary, or off-guard.Global Times