Pangolins might act as intermediate hosts of novel coronavirus: study

A pangolin wall painting designed to raise the awareness about the plight of the endangered species is seen during the 3rd International Public Art Festival in Salt River near Cape Town, South Africa, on Feb. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Amando Herdade)

Results from a comparative genomic analysis have shown that the novel coronavirus might have originated from the recombination of a pangolin virus and a bat virus, according to a study conducted by Chinese researchers.The new virus, SARS-CoV-2, which caused the COVID-19 pandemic, shares a high sequence identity to SARS-CoV, an animal virus identified in 2003, and the bat coronavirus RaTG13, said researchers from South China Agricultural University and Guangdong Laboratory for Lingnan Modern Agriculture in a preprint published Thursday in the journal Nature."While bats may be the reservoir host for various coronaviruses, whether SARS-CoV-2 has other hosts remains ambiguous," the unedited paper said.Meanwhile, one coronavirus isolated from a Malaysian pangolin presented 100 percent, 98.6 percent, 97.8 percent and 90.7 percent amino acid identity with the novel coronavirus in the E, M, N and S genes, respectively, the paper said."In particular, the receptor-binding domain within the S protein of the Pangolin-CoV is virtually identical to that of SARS-CoV-2, with one noncritical amino acid difference," it added.

Soldiers set up barbed wire in front of a building under the enhanced movement control order in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 7, 2020. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

The pangolin virus was detected in 17 of 25 Malaysian pangolins analyzed by the scientists."The isolation of a coronavirus that is highly related to SARS-CoV-2 in pangolins suggests that they have the potential to act as the intermediate host of SARS-CoV-2," they said.