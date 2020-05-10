Nurses, midwives play vital role in providing health services amid COVID-19 pandemic

Midwife Li Hui (R) gives natural childbirth guidance at the Weifang maternity and child healthcare hospital in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, March 31, 2020. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses and midwives have been playing a vital role in providing health services to patients in need. The World Health Assembly has designated 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. (UN Population Fund & China Maternal and Child Health Association/Handout via Xinhua)

Midwife Cui Weixin (L) gives childbirth guidance at the Hubei maternity and child healthcare hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 23, 2020. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses and midwives have been playing a vital role in providing health services to patients in need. The World Health Assembly has designated 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. (UN Population Fund & China Maternal and Child Health Association/Handout via Xinhua)

Midwife Luo Man (R) is pictured with words of blessing for mothers and infants written on the protective suit at the Hubei maternity and child healthcare hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 22, 2020. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses and midwives have been playing a vital role in providing health services to patients in need. The World Health Assembly has designated 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. (UN Population Fund & China Maternal and Child Health Association/Handout via Xinhua)

Midwife Cheng Yanling (L) and a colleague take care of a newborn at the Baoshan District hospital of integrated traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine in Shanghai Municipality, east China, March 13, 2020. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses and midwives have been playing a vital role in providing health services to patients in need. The World Health Assembly has designated 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. (UN Population Fund & China Maternal and Child Health Association/Handout via Xinhua)