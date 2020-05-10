75th anniversary of VE Day marked in Latvia, Estonia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/10 11:24:11

People commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II (WWII) at a monument in Narva, Estonia on May 9, 2020. (Photo by Sergei Stepanov/Xinhua)


 

People place flowers to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) in Riga, Latvia, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)


 

People take part in celebrations for the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) in Riga, Latvia, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)


 

Kids place flowers to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) in Riga, Latvia, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)


 

People commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II (WWII) at a monument in Narva, Estonia on May 9, 2020. (Photo by Sergei Stepanov/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus