Wuhan reports 1 confirmed COVID-19 infection on Saturday, first case in 36 days

The 89-year-old male patient, surnamed Gao, who is currently in critical condition, was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 after showing a second positive result in an antibody test on Saturday.

Gao reportedly had not left his residential community since the Spring Festival.

However, the community previously found 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which, experts said, led to Gao's infection, according to the Wuhan Health Commission.

Authorities have carried out an epidemiological investigation in the community and conducted nucleic acid tests on residents on Thursday after Gao was first found to have tested positive.

Five asymptomatic infected patients were found after the tests. Gao's wife was also reported to be a silent carrier.

The community has been locked down for further prevention and control of the disease.