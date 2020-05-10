Wuhan reports 1 confirmed COVID-19 infection on Saturday, first case in 36 days

People in Central China's Wuhan enjoy themselves on Wednesday after the city's 76-day lockdown ends. Photos: Li Hao/GT
No new suspected cases or imported cases were reported in other parts of the province.
The 89-year-old male patient, surnamed Gao, who is currently in critical condition, was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 after showing a second positive result in an antibody test on Saturday.
Gao reportedly had not left his residential community since the Spring Festival.
However, the community previously found 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which, experts said, led to Gao's infection, according to the Wuhan Health Commission.
Authorities have carried out an epidemiological investigation in the community and conducted nucleic acid tests on residents on Thursday after Gao was first found to have tested positive.
Five asymptomatic infected patients were found after the tests. Gao's wife was also reported to be a silent carrier.
The community has been locked down for further prevention and control of the disease.
A total of 17 asymptomatic silent carriers were reported in Hubei province on Saturday, and 616 asymptomatic patients were still under medical observation.
More than 60,000 Wuhan residents have taken nucleic acid tests as of Friday, said the Wuhan Health Commission.
The Chinese mainland reported 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Among them, 11 were from Northeast China's Jilin Province and two were imported cases.