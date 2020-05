People stand in white circles which are drawn to help keep social distance in New Delhi, India. Photo: Courtesy of Wu Xiaoyin

Deaths due to COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 and the total number of cases crossed 60,000 mark in India on Sunday, according to data released by the federal health ministry.According to the data, there have been total 2,109 COVID-19 deaths in the country so far, while the total number of cases increased to 62,939.This is an increase of 128 deaths and 3,277 new cases over the past 24 hours.