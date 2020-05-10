Over 1,300 battling forest fire in China's Yunnan

A forest fire broke out on Monday afternoon in Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, killing 19, including 18 firefighters. About 500 firefighters have been battling the blaze, local authorities said Tuesday. Most of the forest fires were caused by human activity, they said. Photo: cnsphoto

More than 1,300 firefighters were battling a fire that started Saturday in southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said Sunday.The fire broke out at around 3:33 p.m. Saturday in the city of Anning.As of 5:40 a.m. Sunday, part of the fire had been put out, and firefighters were still battling the fire.