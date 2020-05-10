127th Canton Fair exempts exhibition fees for enterprises

Foreign purchasers communicate with an exhibitor during the 126th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2019. The fair features three phases. The second, from Oct. 23 to 27, will show consumer goods, decorations and gifts. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

The 127th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, will exempt exhibition fees for enterprises, according to China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC).Exhibition fees will be waived to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic and help foreign trade enterprises to expand market and tide over difficulties, said the MOC.The cross-border e-commerce platforms that participate in the fair-related activities will also be exempted from fees.The MOC has lowered the exhibition fees of the Canton Fair for many sessions to relieve pressure on firms and exempted booth fees for enterprises from poverty-stricken areas in recent years, saving over 2 billion yuan (about 283 million U.S. dollars) for enterprises.The 127th session of the Canton Fair will be held online from June 15 to 24.