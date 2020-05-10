India's research body partners with vaccine manufacturing company to develop indigenous vaccine for COVID-19

Vaccine Photo: VCG

India's top health research body - Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and a leading vaccine manufacturing company - Bharat Biotech International will develop an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, officials said Sunday."ICMR has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) for developing indigenous COVID-19 vaccine," a statement issued by ICMR late Saturday evening said. "ICMR- National Institute of Virology (NIV) will provide continuous support to BBIL for vaccine development and the work has initiated between the two partners."The vaccine will be developed using the virus strain which has been isolated at ICMR-NIV, Pune.The details of the virus strain have been successfully transferred from NIV to Hyderabad based BBIL."ICMR and BBIL will seek fast-track approvals to expedite vaccine development, subsequent animal studies and clinical evaluation of the vaccine," the research body said.The number of COVID-19 cases in India Sunday reached 62,939 and the death toll rose to 2,109.