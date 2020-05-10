Relief items distributed during COVID-19 epidemic in Geneva

People queue to receive relief items at a stadium in Geneva, Switzerland, May 9, 2020. In order to help people who lost income during the epidemic and could not get assistance in time, a charity group distributes relief items in a stadium in Geneva every Saturday. Some non-profit organizations also provide free COVID-19 tests, legal consultation and other services on site. (Xinhua/Nie Xiaoyang)

Volunteers sort relief items to be distributed at a stadium in Geneva, Switzerland, May 9, 2020. In order to help people who lost income during the epidemic and could not get assistance in time, a charity group distributes relief items in a stadium in Geneva every Saturday. Some non-profit organizations also provide free COVID-19 tests, legal consultation and other services on site. (Xinhua/Nie Xiaoyang)

People queue to receive relief items at a stadium in Geneva, Switzerland, May 9, 2020.

A volunteer instructs people waiting to receive relief items at a stadium in Geneva, Switzerland, May 9, 2020.

People queue to receive relief items at a stadium in Geneva, Switzerland, May 9, 2020.