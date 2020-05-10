View of Zhen'an County in Shaanxi

Aerial photo taken on May 9, 2020 shows a view of the county seat of Zhen'an surrounded by mountains in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Local authorities of Zhen'an County have pushed forward infrastructure construction in recent years as part of efforts to build a livable and eco-friendly county. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

