Chinese surveyors retreat from advance camp on Mount Qomolangma to base camp

Chinese surveyors are on the way retreating from the advance camp at an altitude of 6,500 meters on Mount Qomolangma to their base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 9, 2020. A team of more than 30 Chinese surveyors on a mission to remeasure the height of the world's highest mountain have delayed their original plan to climb to a camp at an altitude of 7,028 meters on Saturday due to the risk of snow slide. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

