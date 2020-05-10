Learning Chinese

two-character surname复姓(fùxìnɡ)A: I was taking online classes one day and noticed that a new classmate had a name with four characters. I thought her surname was a two-character surname, but later learned that her parents gave her a three-character given name.我那天上网课,看到一个新同学的名字是四个字的。我以为她的姓是复姓。结果后来发现,她父母特意给她取了一个三个字的名。(wǒ nàtiān shànɡwǎnɡkè, kàndào yīɡè xīntónɡxué de mínɡzì shì sìɡèzì de. wǒyǐwéi tāde xìnɡ shì fùxìnɡ. jiéɡuǒ hòulái fāxiàn, tā fùmǔ tèyì ɡěitā qǔle yīɡè sānɡèzì de mínɡ.)B: I feel that two-character surnames aren't seen that often, but coincidently I have several friends who have two-character surnames. There's a Sima, a Ouyang and even a Taishi.我觉得复姓不是很常见。但很凑巧的是我有几个好朋友都是复姓。有姓司马的、欧阳的,还有姓太史的。(wǒ juédé fùxìnɡ bùshì hěn chánɡjiàn. dànhěn còuqiǎo de shì wǒyǒu jǐɡè hǎopénɡyǒu dōushì fùxìnɡ. yǒu xìnɡ sīmǎ de. ōuyánɡ de, háiyǒu xìnɡ tàishǐ de.)A: There are a lot of stories behind those names. Like Sima and Taishi used to be the titles of official positions that evolved into surnames.复姓背后典故也蛮多的。像司马和太史在古代都是指官职,后来演化成了姓氏。(fùxìnɡ bèihòu diǎnɡù yě mánduō de. xiànɡ sīmǎ hé tàishǐ zài ɡǔdài dōushì zhǐ ɡuānzhí, hòulái yǎnhuà chénɡ le xìnɡshì.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT