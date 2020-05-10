Precautionary measures taken to against spread of COVID-19 in Yemen

A health worker checks a traveler's body temperature in a bus as precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 at the southern entrance of Sanaa, Yemen, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

